Seahawks will wear throwbacks in Week 6 vs. 49ers

The Seahawks announced Wednesday they will wear their royal blue throwbacks during a Thursday night home game against the 49ers in Week 6.

The Seahawks brought back the 1990s uniform last season and twice wore the royal blue jersey, the silver helmet with the old-school logo and the silver pants with apple green accents. While wearing the throwbacks, the Seahawks beat Cleveland at home in October and lost to the Cowboys on the road in November.

The jersey also includes a patch on the inside of the collar which depicts the Kingdom — the stadium the Seahawks called home from their inaugural season of 1976 through 1999.

Seattle used essentially the same uniform from 1976 until a redesign in 2002 that coincided with the team moving to the NFC West with realignment and the opening of what’s now known as Lumen Field.