 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks will wear throwbacks in Week 6 vs. 49ers

  
Published July 10, 2024 08:04 PM

The Seahawks announced Wednesday they will wear their royal blue throwbacks during a Thursday night home game against the 49ers in Week 6.

The Seahawks brought back the 1990s uniform last season and twice wore the royal blue jersey, the silver helmet with the old-school logo and the silver pants with apple green accents. While wearing the throwbacks, the Seahawks beat Cleveland at home in October and lost to the Cowboys on the road in November.

The jersey also includes a patch on the inside of the collar which depicts the Kingdom — the stadium the Seahawks called home from their inaugural season of 1976 through 1999.

Seattle used essentially the same uniform from 1976 until a redesign in 2002 that coincided with the team moving to the NFC West with realignment and the opening of what’s now known as Lumen Field.