Seahawks working on a deal with OL Connor Williams

  
Published August 5, 2024 04:48 PM

The Seahawks are close to a deal with free agent offensive lineman Connor Williams.

Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the Joe Rose radio show on Monday that he expects to reach agreement with Seattle in the next 48-72 hours.

Williams worked out for the Seahawks on July 22.

He is coming back from a “significant” knee injury that included a torn ACL during a Dec. 11 game against the Titans. Rosenhaus, though, said Williams is “healthy.”

“He’s going to be able to play in the first game,” Rosenhaus told Rose, via Scott Saloman of SI.com. “It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career.”

Williams moved from guard to center after signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 and became a solid starting center. He became a free agent this offseason, and the Dolphins replaced him by signing former Titans center Aaron Brewer to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Williams is one of the few players remaining on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.