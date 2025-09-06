Sean Jones once had a very specific plan for retaliation after being spit on

While researching on Friday the past punishments for NFL players who decided to spit on opponents, we tripped over something that’s too good to not share.

After Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski spat in the face of 49ers receiver J.J. Stokes, former NFL defensive end Sean Jones shared a story about being on the wrong end of a salivary-gland assault.

“I had a guy spit in my face once,” Jones said at the time, via the Los Angeles Times. “Denver tight end Clarence Kay spit in my face and I went to the sideline straight to the trainer’s medical kit, took out a scalpel and was making my way back onto the field when Howie Long stopped me.”

Setting aside the question of why a trainer would have a scalpel, it must have been some sort of sharp object. And Jones apparently was intent on using it, until his teammate intervened.