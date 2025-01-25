Sean McDermott: Bills have a group of mature players who make it about the team

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is in his eighth season at the helm in Buffalo, and he’s had consistently good teams, making the playoffs seven times. But he sees something special with this year’s version of the team.

McDermott said in his final press conference before the AFC Championship Game that he has a group of players who are more mature, more appreciative of what it takes to get to the top, and more willing to put their own interests aside for a common goal.

“They make it about the team, and I appreciate that, don’t take it for granted whatsoever,” McDermott said. “It is a maturation for some, and to some extent for others where they’re at in their careers: ‘I haven’t been able to get to this spot,’ or, ‘I know the days are winding down a little bit, or the years are winding down, and I’m going to do everything I can to make it about the team.’ And that is so important.”

McDermott’s Bills haven’t been able to make it over the hump and get to the Super Bowl. This year’s team may have the best chance of any Bills team he has coached. In large part, McDermott believes, because of their mental makeup.