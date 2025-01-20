Sean McDermott: Buffalo’s a city of winners

A comment made in a press conference in Baltimore last week caught the attention of Bills head coach Sean McDermott and he referenced it while talking to reporters after Sunday’s 27-25 win over the Ravens.

While conversing with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore radio host Jerry Coleman said Bills fans don’t like him because he refers to Buffalo as a “city of losers.” Harbaugh offered no response as others in the room laughed at the characterization and McDermott was asked on Sunday if he and the team took any motivation from that comment.

“Yeah, now it’s a city of winners,” McDermott said. “It really is. These people in this town are winners. I’ve been here just eight years, but I consider this my hometown. This place is different and the people here are different and they deserve more than whoever said that about them.”

Two more wins would make the Bills Super Bowl champions for the first time in franchise history. That might not put an end to potshots from other cities, but it would force them to come up with another line the next time around.