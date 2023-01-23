 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McDermott: I’m not going to get into staff right now

  
Published January 23, 2023 11:43 AM
nbc_pft_diggs_230123
January 23, 2023 09:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on whether Stefon Diggs’ frustration after the Bills’ loss to the Bengals is indicative of the WR nearing the point of wanting to play elsewhere.

The Bills’ 2022 season came to a disappointing end with Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round.

When a team has sky-high expectations like Buffalo did and comes up short, there’s always the chance that the club could undergo some significant changes on the coaching staff.

But head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to address the status of either his offensive or defensive coordinator in his Monday press conference.

“I’m not going to get into staff right now . Obviously, not even 24 hours past yesterday’s game,” McDermott said.

McDermott was separately asked about Ken Dorsey, who just finished his first year as the team’s offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll.

“There’s a first year for everyone, and I thought Dorsey really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well,” McDermott said. “I know this, when you’re committed to a cause and you work hard at things, and you put the team first, you learn from experiences. So, like all of us, we have to learn from experience.”

The Bills finished No. 2 in total yards and No. 2 in points scored in 2022. The club also was No. 2 in points allowed and No. 6 in total defense in its sixth year under coordinator Leslie Frazier.

With those numbers, McDermott moving on from either would be a bit of a surprise. But because McDermott left the door open to staff changes, they may be coming.