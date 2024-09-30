 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott: Josh Allen is sore, should be fine

  
Published September 30, 2024 04:34 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s feeling the aftereffects of a rough night against the Ravens defense, but it’s nothing that looks like it will impact his preparation for the team’s Week Five trip to Houston.

Head coach Sean McDermott’s Monday press conference began with a question about injuries with a specific mention of how Allen is feeling after taking a big hit on an ill-fated trick play.

“Josh is sore, should be fine as we move forward here,” McDermott said. “Continue to take it one day at a time, but should be fine.”

McDermott said that safety Taylor Rapp is in the concussion protocol and that wide receiver Khalil Shakir will also take things a day at a time after hurting his ankle.