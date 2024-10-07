Sean McDermott: Josh Allen was cleared and he went back in the game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was examined for a concussion during Sunday’s eventual loss to the Texans after his head hit the turf in the fourth quarter.

Allen was cleared during the contest and came back in, missing just one offensive snap.

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Monday that Allen has not been placed in concussion protocol since the end of the contest.

“Josh was cleared and he went back in the game,” McDermott said in his news conference. “That’s what I know from our medical staff on the sideline.”

Allen had the worst completion rate of his career on Sunday, finishing just 9-of-30 for 131 yards with a touchdown. He also recorded 54 yards rushing on four attempts.

Additionally, McDermott noted that the team has several players who will be monitored over the course of the week — like Khalil Shakir (ankle), Taron Johnson (forearm), and Austin Johnson (oblique). Buffalo does have an extra day to get them healthy this week, as the Bills will face the Jets on Monday night in Week 6.