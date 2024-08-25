Sean McVay confirms Stetson Bennett will be Rams’ QB2 during Jimmy Garoppolo suspension

During the preseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he wanted to use all the time he had to determine whether Stetson Bennett is ready to open the season as the No. 2 quarterback. The Rams’ preseason is now over, and McVay has his answer: Bennett is ready.

McVay confirmed on Saturday that Bennett will be the backup to Matthew Stafford for Weeks 1-2, when Jimmy Garoppolo is serving a two-game suspension.

“He did a good job,” McVay said of Bennett. “I think he got a body of work in terms of both of those games going from wire to wire. I think he’s done really well in some of the practice settings. And when you do look at it, you’re obviously very fortunate to have Jimmy that will be coming back on Week 3, but he’s done enough that we feel good about him for those first couple weeks.”

The Rams held Stafford, Garoppolo and Bennett out of Saturday night’s preseason finale and gave Dresser Winn all the snaps at quarterback. The Rams hope to have Stafford healthy for all 17 games, but if he goes down in Week One or Week Two, Bennett will step in to replace him.