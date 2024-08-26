Sean McVay: Ernest Jones never requested a trade, but we had dialogue with teams

After a report that Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was looking to be traded, Jones denied it. Now Rams coach Sean McVay says Jones is right that he never requested a trade, but that there have been trade talks with other teams.

“We never said that he requested a trade. We’ve had communication with his representation and I’m going to leave that in house for now,” McVay said of Jones. “We’re just working through some different things and we’re just going to take it a day at a time. He’s a pro in every sense of the word. Sometimes things get out there, but in his defense, he’s right, he never requested a trade. We had communication with his representation, there’s been some dialogue with teams, and that’s where it’s at.”

The fact that the Rams have had dialogue with teams strongly suggests that a trade could be coming, even if it’s not a demand Jones is making.

Since arriving as a 2021 third-round draft pick Jones has been a very important part of the Rams’ defense and has been a defensive captain and worn the green dot as their defensive play caller. Last year he played more than 90 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps.

But with only one year left on his rookie contract at a $3.1 million salary, the Rams may think it makes more sense to move on from Jones now and get something for him in a trade than to see him leave in free agency next year for nothing. It won’t be surprising if Jones is gone, even if nothing is settled yet.