nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Rams LB Ernest Jones says he never requested a trade

  
Published August 25, 2024 04:10 PM

A report on Sunday morning indicated that the Rams have given linebacker Ernest Jones permission to look for a trade after failing to make progress in talks on a new contract, but it doesn’t sound like Jones is itching to leave the team.

Jones posted on X on Sunday afternoon that he “never asked for a trade” away from the NFC West club. The team may still have offered him the chance to find a team that is willing to give him the kind of deal he’s looking for, but Jones’s response signals he’s willing to play out the final year of his current pact with the Rams.

Jones had 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defensed in 15 starts last season. He also had nine tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in the team’s playoff loss to the Lions.

The Rams list Jones as a starter alongside Christian Rozeboom. Jacob Hummel, Troy Reeder, Omar Speights, Elias Neal, and Olakunle Fatukasi are also on the roster.