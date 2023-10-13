Sean McVay has child due “any day now,” won’t coach if wife goes into labor Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay could be a last-minute scratch for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

During his Friday press conference, McVay said that his wife is due to give birth to their son “any day now” and that he will not be coaching if their first child arrives on a gameday.

“Really feel fortunate that it’s been a smooth pregnancy, my wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn’t quite hit me yet,” McVay said. “He’s active right now, it seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that will be.”

McVay did not discuss what the contingency plan will be in the event that he needs to be with his family, but defensive coordinator Raheem Morris does have head coaching experience.