 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford may miss practice time this week, not concerned about opener

  
Published August 18, 2024 02:43 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with hamstring tightness that caused him to miss practice time last week and it could keep him off the field for some of this week as well.

Head coach Sean McVay said last Thursday that he expected Stafford to return to practice this week, but he was less certain about the plan for the quarterback when he spoke to reporters on Sunday. Whatever the practice schedule winds up being, McVay said he’s not worried about Stafford’s availability for the season opener against the Lions.

“He’s going to be ready to go and to prepare against Detroit, and if we miss a couple days this week, if that’s the approach we take on the safer side, he’ll still have two and a half weeks of preparation for Detroit. . . . I’m not concerned based on what I understand the tightness is, and erring on the safe side of caution for this week if that’s what we end up having to do,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Stafford’s taken plenty of practice reps during his time with the Rams, which makes it no surprise that making sure he’s at full strength for Week One is the top priority for the team over the rest of the summer.