Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford may miss practice time this week, not concerned about opener

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with hamstring tightness that caused him to miss practice time last week and it could keep him off the field for some of this week as well.

Head coach Sean McVay said last Thursday that he expected Stafford to return to practice this week, but he was less certain about the plan for the quarterback when he spoke to reporters on Sunday. Whatever the practice schedule winds up being, McVay said he’s not worried about Stafford’s availability for the season opener against the Lions.

“He’s going to be ready to go and to prepare against Detroit, and if we miss a couple days this week, if that’s the approach we take on the safer side, he’ll still have two and a half weeks of preparation for Detroit. . . . I’m not concerned based on what I understand the tightness is, and erring on the safe side of caution for this week if that’s what we end up having to do,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Stafford’s taken plenty of practice reps during his time with the Rams, which makes it no surprise that making sure he’s at full strength for Week One is the top priority for the team over the rest of the summer.