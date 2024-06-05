Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford will attend minicamp, despite no update on contract talks

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wants a new contract, but he’s not letting that keep him away from the Rams’ offseason program.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford will attend the Rams’ mandatory minicamp next week. That’s no surprise, given that Stafford has been present for voluntary work.

However, McVay said there’s no news on the Rams and Stafford coming to an agreement.

“Same as last time that we spoke,” McVay said when asked for an update on Stafford’s contract.

Asked if there has been any progress on the Rams and Stafford agreeing to a new deal, McVay answered, “Nope. We’re just keeping everything internal.”

The ultimate way for players to use their leverage to get a new contract is to withhold their services unless and until they get that contract. It’s something Stafford could do, but apparently something he won’t do.