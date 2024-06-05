Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford will attend minicamp, despite no update on contract talks

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford will attend minicamp, despite no update on contract talks

  
Published June 5, 2024 04:28 AM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wants a new contract, but he’s not letting that keep him away from the Rams’ offseason program.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford will attend the Rams’ mandatory minicamp next week. That’s no surprise, given that Stafford has been present for voluntary work.

However, McVay said there’s no news on the Rams and Stafford coming to an agreement.

“Same as last time that we spoke,” McVay said when asked for an update on Stafford’s contract.

Asked if there has been any progress on the Rams and Stafford agreeing to a new deal, McVay answered, “Nope. We’re just keeping everything internal.”

The ultimate way for players to use their leverage to get a new contract is to withhold their services unless and until they get that contract. It’s something Stafford could do, but apparently something he won’t do.