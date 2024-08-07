 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Puka Nacua will be “ready to roll” for start of season

  
Published August 6, 2024 10:53 PM

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that Puka Nacua’s right knee injury, which forced him to leave Sunday’s practice, is not serious.

“Yeah, he got his knee banged up,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. "[He] really just had a little bit of a bursa sac, kind of burst it. It’s just going to be week-to-week with him. Nothing serious [or] nothing structurally. He’ll be in good shape.”

McVay said the injury will not affect Nacua’s availability for the season opener.

“He’ll be in good shape,” McVay said. “He’ll recover, and we’ll be ready to go. No threat of anything for Detroit.”

Nacua set rookie records with 105 catches for 1,486 yards.