Sean McVay: Rams haven’t closed door on Jalen Ramsey trade but have had no meaningful talks

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that “zero has changed” in regards to a potential trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey. That’s essentially the same answer Rams coach Sean McVay gave later in the day when asked about a possible reunion with Ramsey.

“Yeah, we would never close out those opportunities,” McVay said.

Ramsey’s contract becomes less prohibitive to trade after June 1, when a $25.213 million cap charge would drop by $18.468 million. It’s a date about which Ramsey has cryptically tweeted this week.

“You and I both know that’s not a real date,” McVay said when asked about that being the next checkpoint on Ramsey’s future.

The Rams have left the door open for a possible Ramsey return, but it seems unlikely given the compensation the team would have to forgo in draft picks and money.

“There’s not a whole lot that I have to offer,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you’re talking about the caliber of the player; the compensation that they’re looking for in return. What does that look like? . . . Obviously, we love Jalen. We love Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late. But that can always change pretty quickly, as you know.”

Ramsey, 30 hasn’t made All-Pro since 2021, but he was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2023 despite playing only 10 games that season. In 2024, he totaled 60 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and 11 passes defensed in 17 games.