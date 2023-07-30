 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Noah Malone 2023
Hometown Hopefuls: Noah Malone, Indiana

Top Clips

nbc_pl_uswtpreview_230730.jpg
Cantor: ‘Everything is on the line’ for USWNT
nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
nbc_pl_cashintv_230730.jpg
Cash explains how Emery approaches training

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Noah Malone 2023
Hometown Hopefuls: Noah Malone, Indiana

Top Clips

nbc_pl_uswtpreview_230730.jpg
Cantor: ‘Everything is on the line’ for USWNT
nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
nbc_pl_cashintv_230730.jpg
Cash explains how Emery approaches training

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: Saturday’s practice was Stetson Bennett’s best day yet

  
Published July 30, 2023 10:55 AM

The Rams surprised everyone in April by using a fourth-round pick on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Now that he’s in his first NFL training camp, coach Sean McVay says Bennett is doing well.

“He’s done good,” McVay told reporters. “I thought he had a good day today. I thought the receivers and tight ends, I thought guys made plays for him but he’s pretty steady. You know, what I really like about him is if a play doesn’t go well, he’s able to reset himself and go to the next play. You can definitely feel the athleticism show up that you guys saw on display throughout his career at Georgia and I think he’s getting more and more comfortable. [Quarterbacks coach] Zac Robinson does such a good job with that group in general. Obviously, he’s got a great example in Matthew Stafford for what it looks like, but I thought today was a real bright spot for him and over the last couple days . . . I think today seemed like, and I’ll go back and look at the film, like his sharpest day at camp up to this point and it was a good day. It was good to be able to see him make some plays.”

As McVay said more about Bennett, it went from the rookie having a good day to having his best day yet in camp.

“You could see he’s getting more comfortable with just some of the concepts, because it is very different,” McVay said. “Football is still football and when the ball is snapped there are some things that just kind of make sense to him. I think what you said, I think today was his best day, kind of like I mentioned. Those things I think are fair to say.”

With Matthew Stafford potentially entering his final year, or two, with the Rams, they’ll need a new quarterback, at some point. And Bennett gives them someone they can try to groom for the gig.