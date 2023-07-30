Sean McVay: Saturday’s practice was Stetson Bennett’s best day yet

The Rams surprised everyone in April by using a fourth-round pick on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Now that he’s in his first NFL training camp, coach Sean McVay says Bennett is doing well.

“He’s done good,” McVay told reporters. “I thought he had a good day today. I thought the receivers and tight ends, I thought guys made plays for him but he’s pretty steady. You know, what I really like about him is if a play doesn’t go well, he’s able to reset himself and go to the next play. You can definitely feel the athleticism show up that you guys saw on display throughout his career at Georgia and I think he’s getting more and more comfortable. [Quarterbacks coach] Zac Robinson does such a good job with that group in general. Obviously, he’s got a great example in Matthew Stafford for what it looks like, but I thought today was a real bright spot for him and over the last couple days . . . I think today seemed like, and I’ll go back and look at the film, like his sharpest day at camp up to this point and it was a good day. It was good to be able to see him make some plays.”

As McVay said more about Bennett, it went from the rookie having a good day to having his best day yet in camp.

“You could see he’s getting more comfortable with just some of the concepts, because it is very different,” McVay said. “Football is still football and when the ball is snapped there are some things that just kind of make sense to him. I think what you said, I think today was his best day, kind of like I mentioned. Those things I think are fair to say.”

With Matthew Stafford potentially entering his final year, or two, with the Rams, they’ll need a new quarterback, at some point. And Bennett gives them someone they can try to groom for the gig.