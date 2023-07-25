Sean McVay’s first child will arrive during football season

Most NFL coaches are hired at an age where their kids have already been born. (Some NFL coaches are hired at an age where their kids can immediately come to work for the team.)

For the man who has been the NFL’s youngest head coach since he was hired more than six years ago, the first addition to the family will be coming during the 2023 season.

Rams coach Sean McVay casually mentioned that a baby will be arriving during his first press conference of training camp.

Asked if he got some rest before the season begins, McVay laughed and said, “What I don’t look fresh?” He then added this: “It was great. It was great to be able to spend time with my wife, especially because it’s exciting we have a little boy coming here in a few months and my appreciation for her and just that process in general is significant.”

He later said the due date is late October. He was not asked what he will do if/when the baby decides to make his arrival on the day the Rams are playing.

The Rams host the Steelers on October 22. They play the Cowboys in Dallas on October 29, and they play the Packers in Green Bay on November 5.

He was asked if he’s going to change diapers.

“You’re damn right,” he said. “I get dirty. I’m not going to go hands off. I’ll get right in there until he poops in my face or something like that.”

McVay surely will trade a poop or two in the face for an arrival on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. But the baby will arrive when the baby arrives, and the Rams will need to be ready to presumably have defensive coordinator Raheem Morris run the show for a game against Pittsburgh or Dallas or Green Bay, and for new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to call the plays in McVay’s absence.