Sean Payton: Broncos have great fans, great tradition, fantastic ownership

Sean Payton’s break from coaching is set to come to an end with the Broncos.

The Broncos and Payton are closing in on a deal that will make him the team’s next head coach. The Broncos are expected to send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to New Orleans for the rights to hire Payton as well as a 2024 third-round pick.

While nothing has been made official yet, Payton isn’t waiting to share what drew him to make his return to the sideline in Denver. His comments included a note about the team’s owners, which may have been included to further dispel a report that there was a disconnect during Payton’s earlier conversations with the team.

“Great fanbase. Great tradition,” Payton said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “The ownership group is fantastic , and I love the way they competed last year. It’s a great football city like we had in New Orleans.”

Payton went 152-89 over 15 seasons with the Saints and went 9-8 with a Super Bowl win in the postseason. After seven straight years out of the playoffs, the Broncos are betting that he can bring the same kid of success to Denver.