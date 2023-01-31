 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Broncos have great fans, great tradition, fantastic ownership

  
Published January 31, 2023 01:01 PM
nbc_pft_broncoswealth_v2_230131
January 31, 2023 09:29 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if the wealth among the Broncos owners has head coach candidates wanting more money and how that could rub other teams’ owners the wrong way.

Sean Payton’s break from coaching is set to come to an end with the Broncos.

The Broncos and Payton are closing in on a deal that will make him the team’s next head coach. The Broncos are expected to send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to New Orleans for the rights to hire Payton as well as a 2024 third-round pick.

While nothing has been made official yet, Payton isn’t waiting to share what drew him to make his return to the sideline in Denver. His comments included a note about the team’s owners, which may have been included to further dispel a report that there was a disconnect during Payton’s earlier conversations with the team.

“Great fanbase. Great tradition,” Payton said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “The ownership group is fantastic , and I love the way they competed last year. It’s a great football city like we had in New Orleans.”

Payton went 152-89 over 15 seasons with the Saints and went 9-8 with a Super Bowl win in the postseason. After seven straight years out of the playoffs, the Broncos are betting that he can bring the same kid of success to Denver.