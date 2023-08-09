Sean Payton confirms Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain

Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey has, in fact, avoided a serious injury.

Head coach Sean Payton confirmed in his Wednesday press conference that McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain during Tuesday’s practice.

“We’ll keep you abreast, but it’s all good,” Payton said.

Mike Klis of 9News reported on Tuesday that McGlinchey would be out for two-to-three weeks, which means he should be back in time for the team’s Week One matchup with the Raiders.

The Broncos signed McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract this offseason. He started all 69 regular-season games and six postseason games for the 49ers after being drafted ninth overall in 2018.