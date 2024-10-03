Sean Payton: If everyone paints the right picture, you can truly evaluate a QB

The Broncos were able to beat the Jets last Sunday despite quarterback Bo Nix going 12-of-25 for 60 yards, but all involved know that’s not a sustainable way to win games in the NFL.

Nix’s performance was impacted by ugly weather in New Jersey for much of the game. Head coach Sean Payton called those conditions different and difficult on Wednesday, but it isn’t like Nix has been lights out in his other three starts. Rough patches are to be expected for a rookie, but Payton said the rookie has been “real sharp with his location” and that he’s liked what he’s seen from the first-round pick overall.

Payton also said that he’ll learn a lot more about his team and his quarterback in October. Payton said it’s the time when teams show if they are getting better or not and that it’s up to the whole team to create an environment that allows for a full evaluation of Nix.

“If everyone else can paint the right picture, then you truly get to evaluate and watch a real good quarterback,” Payton said, via Henry Chisholm of TheDNVR.com. “It’s that mix of running game, passing game and third down. It gets back to this month — ascending or going the other way. We have to be stepping on the gas right now.”

The first chance for the Broncos to show what direction they’ll take will come against the Raiders this weekend and a divisional win would be a good way to kick off a crucial month for everyone in Denver.