 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: If everyone paints the right picture, you can truly evaluate a QB

  
Published October 3, 2024 08:13 AM

The Broncos were able to beat the Jets last Sunday despite quarterback Bo Nix going 12-of-25 for 60 yards, but all involved know that’s not a sustainable way to win games in the NFL.

Nix’s performance was impacted by ugly weather in New Jersey for much of the game. Head coach Sean Payton called those conditions different and difficult on Wednesday, but it isn’t like Nix has been lights out in his other three starts. Rough patches are to be expected for a rookie, but Payton said the rookie has been “real sharp with his location” and that he’s liked what he’s seen from the first-round pick overall.

Payton also said that he’ll learn a lot more about his team and his quarterback in October. Payton said it’s the time when teams show if they are getting better or not and that it’s up to the whole team to create an environment that allows for a full evaluation of Nix.

“If everyone else can paint the right picture, then you truly get to evaluate and watch a real good quarterback,” Payton said, via Henry Chisholm of TheDNVR.com. “It’s that mix of running game, passing game and third down. It gets back to this month — ascending or going the other way. We have to be stepping on the gas right now.”

The first chance for the Broncos to show what direction they’ll take will come against the Raiders this weekend and a divisional win would be a good way to kick off a crucial month for everyone in Denver.