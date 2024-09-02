 Skip navigation
Sean Payton on No. 2 QB: I’ll settle it and keep you posted

  
Published September 2, 2024 11:27 AM

Bo Nix will be starting at quarterback for the Broncos in Seattle on Sunday, but the team hasn’t made any announcements about who will be No. 2 on their depth chart for the season opener.

Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson both made the 53-man roster and Stidham was seen as Nix’s top competition for the starting role, but head coach Sean Payton didn’t anoint either player as the primary backup to Nix when asked about the depth chart on Monday.

“I’ll settle it and keep you guys posted,” Payton said, via multiple reporters.

The Broncos are unlikely to keep all three quarterbacks active on Sunday, but the third-stringer will likely dress and be designated as the emergency quarterback under the rule adopted last season to give teams an additional option at the position.