Sean Payton: QBs are doing a good job of handling the competition

Rookie Bo Nix injected some intrigue into the Broncos’ quarterback competition with his solid performance in Sunday’s preseason game against the Colts.

While Jarrett Stidham started the contest, Nix entered the game on Denver’s third possession and led the club to four scoring drives. Zach Wilson relieved Nix after the rookie played one drive in the third quarter.

“All three of those guys I thought did a good job,” head coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “I think it’s probably the most important part of the evaluation — these games and then the scrimmages. I mean, there’s certain settings that you get even a little bit more information on and I thought all three of them handled the settings well. I think that their decisions for the most part were good, but certainly it gives us — I’m going to go past the quarterback, for all these players, you get a little bit better insight. There are a few guys that that you all of a sudden notice and I think the tape – we’ll spend a lot of time on tomorrow with these guys on.

“Even in wins, the same way in losses, you can find things you’re doing well. We’ve got to be smart enough tomorrow when we watch the tape, to clean up and correct some of the things that we weren’t doing as well with.”

Stidham was 4-of-7 for 37 yards with a bad-luck interception that Samaje Perine dropped into the hands of a defender. Nix finished 15-of-21 for 125 yards with a touchdown, plus three carries for 17 yards. Wilson finished 10-o-13 for 117 yards.

But Nix stood out because of his ability to play in rhythm and create some off-schedule positive plays — like a 22-yard pass to Courtland Sutton on third down.

“Well, I mean, it was great to see in the game setting,” Payton said of Nix’s mobility. “We’ve seen it in practice, so it wasn’t alarming or surprising.”

Payton did note that the QB reps will likely be distributed differently next weekend when the Broncos host the Packers for their second exhibition contest.

“[Stidham will] get more next week,” Payton said. “Those guys are getting — they’re doing a good job of handling the competition. They really are. They’re taking advantage of the reps they’re getting when they’re in and they’re focused on putting their best stuff together on tape when they’re in the game — all three of them. So, those numbers will unfold a little differently next weekend. We’ll see on Sunday at home.”