nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots' Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects 'amendments' to kickoff rule
nbc_pftpm_nflingameintvsv2_240730.jpg
Florio: In-game coach interviews are unnecessary

Sean Payton: “We’ll see” if Zach Wilson gets more first-team opportunities

  
Published July 30, 2024 04:41 PM

The Broncos made a change to their practice routine on Tuesday.

Denver had been rotating quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix, and Zach Wilson with the first-team offense over the first week of training camp and Tuesday was set to be Wilson’s turn based on that rotation. Stidham got the first-team work — Nix was with the ones on Monday — and head coach Sean Payton said there’s “no news to announce” regarding the quarterback competition, but he wouldn’t say that Wilson will get any more looks.

“We’ll see,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

Wilson said on Saturday, via a transcript from the team, that he is “definitely more comfortable” with the offense than he was in the spring and that he was enjoying “just coming out here and throwing it around and having a good time and doing the best I can.” It looks like Wilson’s best isn’t going to be enough to come out on top in Denver.