Sean Payton: “We’ll see” if Zach Wilson gets more first-team opportunities

The Broncos made a change to their practice routine on Tuesday.

Denver had been rotating quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix, and Zach Wilson with the first-team offense over the first week of training camp and Tuesday was set to be Wilson’s turn based on that rotation. Stidham got the first-team work — Nix was with the ones on Monday — and head coach Sean Payton said there’s “no news to announce” regarding the quarterback competition, but he wouldn’t say that Wilson will get any more looks.

“We’ll see,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

Wilson said on Saturday, via a transcript from the team, that he is “definitely more comfortable” with the offense than he was in the spring and that he was enjoying “just coming out here and throwing it around and having a good time and doing the best I can.” It looks like Wilson’s best isn’t going to be enough to come out on top in Denver.