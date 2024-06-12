Second-round DL Johnny Newton signs his rookie deal with Commanders

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Second-round DL Johnny Newton signs his rookie deal with Commanders

  
Published June 12, 2024 05:40 PM

The Commanders have signed second-round defensive tackle Johnny Newton to his four-year deal worth $9.757 million, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. The contract is 86.4 percent guaranteed, including a $3.916 million signing bonus.

Newton remains in a walking boot on his left foot after undergoing surgery in May to repair a partial Jones fracture.

Coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week Newton has hit “all his markers” post-surgery, but the team remains uncertain about his availability for the start of training camp.

Newton had surgery on his right foot for the same injury in January after playing six games with it last season at Illinois.

The Commanders still made him the 36th overall pick.

He was an All-American in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

The Commanders have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne at the position.