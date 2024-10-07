 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson is our starting quarterback

  
Published October 7, 2024 03:28 PM

There’s no quarterback controversy in Indianapolis.

Joe Flacco has completed 49-of-70 passes for 527 yards and five touchdowns since Anthony Richardson injured his oblique early in a Week Four win over the Steelers, but head coach Shane Steichen made it clear on Monday that the team is going to put Richardson back in the lineup once he’s medically cleared.

“He is our starting quarterback,” Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

Richardson is 39-of-77 for 654 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season, but Steichen pushed back at the notion that the team is sacrificing a chance to win now in order to develop Richardson for the future.

“We are trying to win football games,” Steichen said. “That’s the bottom line. We are trying to win football games. Obviously, when Anthony is out there, he makes a lot of big plays for us. That’s where it’s at.”

Richardson was a limited participant in practice last week. Wednesday will bring word on how much he’s doing at practice as the team moves toward their Week Six trip to Tennessee.