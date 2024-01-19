Shaquil Barrett, Chase Edmonds questionable for Bucs-Lions

The Buccaneers have just three players listed with a game status for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup with the Lions.

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (ankle), running back Chase Edmonds (toe), and backup quarterback John Wolford (illness) are all questionable.

Barrett was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday, each of which was a walk-through. But he was on the field as a limited participant for Friday’s practice.

Edmonds was also limited on Friday after two DNPs.

Wolford missed Friday’s practice with an illness.

Receiver Chris Godwin (knee/personal) is expected to play, though he didn’t participate on Friday. Outside linebacker Yaya Diary (shoulder) is also expected to play after being a full participant on Friday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) was a full participant all week and is off the injury report for Sunday.