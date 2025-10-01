Shedeur Sanders remains Browns’ third-string QB as Joe Flacco backs up Dillon Gabriel

The Browns have switched their No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks, but there’s no change at No. 3, where Shedeur Sanders remains at the bottom of the depth chart.

Although Sanders says he knows he can play better than some of the quarterbacks playing in the NFL right now, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t think Sanders can play better than Dillon Gabriel, the new No. 1 quarterback, or Joe Flacco, who has been demoted to No. 2.

Stefanski declined to explain why he wasn’t making Sanders the backup, saying only, “Joe’s the backup” when asked why Sanders wasn’t moving up the depth chart.

Asked a follow-up question about Sanders, Stefanski wouldn’t say a word about him.

“My focus is on this game. Joe’s the backup,” Stefanski said.

If Gabriel struggles or gets injured, Sanders could see the field at some point this season. But at this point, the Browns do not seem inclined to play him. Even after making a quarterback change.