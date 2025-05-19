 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders signs rookie contract with Browns

  
May 19, 2025

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has put pen to paper.

The Browns announced on Monday that Sanders has signed his four-year rookie contract.

Selected at No. 144 overall in the fifth round, Sanders’ slotted contract is worth $4.6 million. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media notes Sanders’ deal includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

The Browns are reportedly planning to have a unique quarterback competition, with Sanders, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco all having a chance to earn the club’s starting role.

Cleveland has now signed four of its seven draftees in 2025.