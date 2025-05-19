Shedeur Sanders signs rookie contract with Browns

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has put pen to paper.

The Browns announced on Monday that Sanders has signed his four-year rookie contract.

Selected at No. 144 overall in the fifth round, Sanders’ slotted contract is worth $4.6 million. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media notes Sanders’ deal includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

The Browns are reportedly planning to have a unique quarterback competition, with Sanders, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco all having a chance to earn the club’s starting role.

Cleveland has now signed four of its seven draftees in 2025.