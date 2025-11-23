Shedeur Sanders throws first touchdown pass, Browns lead Raiders 24-3

Shedeur Sanders has thrown his first touchdown pass.

Sanders connected with Dylan Sampson on a screen pass that the running back took 66 yards to the end zone, giving the Browns a 24-3 lead over the Raiders midway through the fourth quarter.

It was Cleveland’s longest pass play of the season.

Sanders has made a couple of nice throws during his first start, notably hitting fellow rookie Isaiah Bond with a 52-yard deep strike early on in the contest.

That led to one of Quinshon Judkins’ two touchdown runs so far in the contest.

Midway through the final period, Sanders has completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception.