Shelter in place warning issued during storms at MetLife Stadium

  
Published September 11, 2023 05:46 PM

JetLife Stadium could be grounded.

A night after heavy rains fell during the Cowboys-Giants game at MetLife Stadium, a storm could delay and disrupt the Bills-Jets game on Monday night.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, a shelter in place warning currently is in effect at the venue. No players or personnel are being permitted on the field.

At a minimum, that mars the pregame warmup rituals and routines. It’s possible the game will not start on time.