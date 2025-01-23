Significant betting on Travis Hunter as first overall pick after Chad Brinker’s comments

On Wednesday, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said his team “won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft.” A lot of gamblers interpreted that as an indication the Titans will take Travis Hunter first overall.

Hunter, the Colorado Heisman Trophy winner who could be a once-in-a-generation star at both wide receiver and cornerback, has been the subject of a surge of betting on who will go first overall in the 2025 NFL draft. At many sports books, Hunter’s odds shifted from long odds in the +1500 range to short odds in the +150 range after Brinker’s comments. Hunter is now the player with the second-shortest odds to be the first overall pick, behind only Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Hunter’s teammate Shedeur Sanders, who was the favorite to go first overall for much of the year, has now fallen into third place.

“We have seen significant betting on Hunter since the comments made yesterday by Titans executives,” Christian Cipollini, trading manager for BetMGM, said, via ESPN.

The sports book ESPN BET said it got more bets on the No. 1 pick on Wednesday than on any other day since putting up 2025 NFL draft odds last fall, and 62 percent of those bets were on Hunter to go first overall.

The draft odds shifting serves as a reminder of how closely gamblers follow the comments of league executives — and how valuable information about a team’s draft plans can be.