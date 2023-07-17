Sione Takitaki: I feel like I can make a big comeback from torn ACL

Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki set a career high with 71 tackles during the 2022 season, but the year did not have a happy ending.

The Browns finished with a 7-10 record and Takitaki missed the final five games of the season after tearing his ACL. During an appearance on the Browns’ in-house Best Podcast Available, Takitaki updated where things stand with his rehab and said that he thinks he is going to be able to bounce all the way back during the 2023 season.

“I am excited,” Takitaki said. “The rehab process has been going well. I like where I am at. Just been rehabbing a ton and just trying to get back to physical form. I like where I am and feel we can make a big comeback. I am ready to help anywhere I can.”

The Browns will report to training camp this week and the start of their practices will provide some idea about how close Takitaki is to making his full return to action.