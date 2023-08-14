Source: Dalvin Cook agrees to one-year deal with the Jets

Dalvin Cook finally has a deal.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the veteran running back has signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

He has a $7 million base salary, along with up to $1.6 million in incentives.

Cook was released in June by the Vikings. He drew interest from the Jets, Dolphins, Patriots, and Broncos. The decision of running back Ezekiel Elliott to take a one-year deal worth up to $6 million from New England might have become proof positive for Cook that he needed to accept the Jets’ best offer.

We reported during the Hall of Fame game that talks between the Jets and Cook were expected to accelerate in the aftermath of the season-opening game. The deal is now done, and Cook will join a very talented New York offense, led by former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.