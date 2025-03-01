South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has an all-time great Combine performance

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has put on one of the best performances in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Emmanwori vertical jumped 43 inches and broad jumped 11 feet, 6 inches, both the best among any defensive back this year. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

Emmanwori is the only safety in Combine history to hit all three benchmarks of under 4.4 seconds in the 40, over 43 inches in the vertical and over 11 feet in the broad jump.

Those would be tremendous scores for anyone, but what sets Emmanwori apart is his size: He weighed in at 220 pounds and was measured at slightly taller than 6-foot-3. Players that size very rarely jump and run that well.

And Emmanwori isn’t just a workout warrior: He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC safety last season and was already viewed as a likely first-round draft pick before the Combine. After the Combine, it would be a shock if he doesn’t go in the first round.