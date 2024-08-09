Steelers activate Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson is ready to get on the field for the Steelers.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that Patterson passed his physical on Friday. That takes him off the non-football injury list and makes him eligible to start practicing and playing with the AFC North club.

Patterson won’t be practicing right away because the Steelers are playing the Texans in a preseason game on Friday night.

The Steelers signed Patterson as a free agent this offseason and has been dealing with a hamstring injury this summer. He joins Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as backfield options and could also see action as a kickoff returner given his past success in that role.