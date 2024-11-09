Steelers activate LB Tyler Matakevich, WR Ben Skowronek

The Steelers activated a pair of players from injured reserve on Saturday.

Linebacker Tyler Matakevich and wide receiver Ben Skowronek will both be available to play against the Commanders on Sunday. A preview of that game and all the rest of Sunday’s action can be found here.

Matakevich hurt his hamstring in Week Two and he returned to practice in late October. He had two tackles before his injury.

Skowronek hurt his shoulder in the same game and was designated to return earlier this week. Most of his playing time in his two appearances came on special teams.

The Steelers released safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Jonathan Ward from the 53-man roster in corresponding moves.