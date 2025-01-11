Steelers activate OT Calvin Anderson for Saturday night’s game

The Steelers will have offensive tackle Calvin Anderson back on the roster for Saturday night’s game against the Ravens.

Anderson was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. He was listed as questionable to play due to the groin injury that’s kept him out since mid-December.

The Steelers also signed wide receiver Scotty Miller to the practice squad after waiving him earlier this week. He was elevated along with wide receiver Jamal Agnew, but both players are inactive. Quarterback Kyle Allen, cornerback Cory Trice, guard Mason McCormick, linebacker Preston Smith, and defensive end Dean Lowry are also inactive.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, safety Marcus Williams, linebacker Adisa Isaac, safety Beau Brade, running back Rasheen Ali, center Nick Samac, and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood are inactive for Baltimore.