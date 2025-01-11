 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Steelers activate OT Calvin Anderson for Saturday night’s game

  
Published January 11, 2025 06:51 PM

The Steelers will have offensive tackle Calvin Anderson back on the roster for Saturday night’s game against the Ravens.

Anderson was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. He was listed as questionable to play due to the groin injury that’s kept him out since mid-December.

The Steelers also signed wide receiver Scotty Miller to the practice squad after waiving him earlier this week. He was elevated along with wide receiver Jamal Agnew, but both players are inactive. Quarterback Kyle Allen, cornerback Cory Trice, guard Mason McCormick, linebacker Preston Smith, and defensive end Dean Lowry are also inactive.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, safety Marcus Williams, linebacker Adisa Isaac, safety Beau Brade, running back Rasheen Ali, center Nick Samac, and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood are inactive for Baltimore.