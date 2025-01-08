Steelers add Chris Boswell to injury report, Cameron Heyward DNP Wednesday

The Steelers had a couple of changes to their Wednesday injury report with one notable addition.

Kicker Chris Boswell (illness) did not participate in the session.

One of the league’s best kickers in 2024, Boswell connected on a league-high 41 of 44 attempted field goals in 2024. He also hit all 35 of his extra points.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (illness) missed his second consecutive day.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) was downgraded from a limited participant to a non-participant on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Mason McCormick (hand) remained limited.

Receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (back), linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), defensive lineman Logan Lee (calf), and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (groin) all remained full.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo returned to practice as a full participant after resting on Tuesday.