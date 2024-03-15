Steelers agree to trade Kenny Pickett to Eagles

Kenny Pickett is headed to the other side of Pennsylvania.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers have agreed to trade Pickett to the Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Pittsburgh will receive a third-round pick (No. 98) and two 2025 seventh-round picks. In addition to Pickett, Philadelphia will receive a fourth-round pick (No. 120) to complete the deal.

The No. 20 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Pickett started 24 games for Pittsburgh over the last two seasons, compiling a 14-10 record.

While he led six fourth-quarter comebacks with seven game-winning drives, Pickett’s overall performance was not particularly impressive. He completed 63 percent of his throws for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions as a rookie. In 2023, he completed 62 percent of passes for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four picks.

After Pickett suffered an ankle injury late in the 2023 season, the Steelers elected to have Mason Rudolph continue to start at quarterback even when Pickett was healthy.

Multiple reports indicate that Pickett preferred to move on with a fresh start once the Steelers signed quarterback Russell Wilson.

Now that Pickett is out of the building, Wilson is Pittsburgh’s clear starter entering the 2024 offseason program. Wilson signed his contract with the Steelers on Friday.

Pickett grew up in New Jersey as an Eagles fan. Now he’ll have the opportunity to be the team’s backup behind starter Jalen Hurts.