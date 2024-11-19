Steelers can clinch their 21st consecutive non-losing season, tying the NFL record

The 8-2 Steelers are cruising toward yet another winning season under head coach Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in his coaching career. And on Thursday night they can make it 21 straight seasons without a losing record.

If they do, they’ll tie the NFL record of 21 straight seasons at .500 or better, which is currently held by the Cowboys, who never finished below .500 from 1965 to 1985.

If the Steelers win or tie against the Browns on Thursday night, they’ll be guaranteed a non-losing season this year. Their last losing season came in 2003, when they went 6-10 under head coach Bill Cowher. They haven’t finished worse than 8-8 since then.

The next-longest streak of non-losing seasons is 19 by the Patriots, who never finished worse than .500 from 2001 to 2019.

The Steelers have had an extraordinary run of success since 1972, when they put together the nucleus of what would become their dynasty of that decade. This is set to be their 41st winning season since 1972, compared to seven losing seasons and five .500 seasons.