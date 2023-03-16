 Skip navigation
Steelers cut Myles Jack

  
Published March 16, 2023 07:36 AM
March 16, 2023 10:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what Jacoby Brissett’s reported one-year deal with the Commanders indicates about the possibility of Lamar Jackson.

Myles Jack’s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last.

The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap space for the Steelers.

Jack is only 27 years old and started 13 games last season, so it’s likely that he’ll have several teams interested in his services, though likely not at $8 million a year.