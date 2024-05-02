 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers decline Najee Harris’ 2025 option

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:08 PM

Thursday is the deadline for teams to pick up their fifth-year options on contracts for 2021 first-round picks and most decisions were made known in recent days, but the Steelers’ call on running back Najee Harris remained unknown into Thursday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, that decision is now in. The Steelers have declined to exercise their option, which means Harris, who was the 24th pick of the draft, will be on track for free agency after the season.

Picking up the option would have guaranteed Harris’ salary of $6.79 million for next year.

Harris has run for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with Pittsburgh and he’s scored 28 touchdowns while playing in every game, but Jaylen Warren was more explosive last season and the team clearly doesn’t think it needs to guarantee Harris’s salary for 2025 until they see how the 2024 season plays out.