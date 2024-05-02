Steelers decline Najee Harris’ 2025 option

Thursday is the deadline for teams to pick up their fifth-year options on contracts for 2021 first-round picks and most decisions were made known in recent days, but the Steelers’ call on running back Najee Harris remained unknown into Thursday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, that decision is now in. The Steelers have declined to exercise their option, which means Harris, who was the 24th pick of the draft, will be on track for free agency after the season.

Picking up the option would have guaranteed Harris’ salary of $6.79 million for next year.

Harris has run for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with Pittsburgh and he’s scored 28 touchdowns while playing in every game, but Jaylen Warren was more explosive last season and the team clearly doesn’t think it needs to guarantee Harris’s salary for 2025 until they see how the 2024 season plays out.

