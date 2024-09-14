Steelers elevate wide receiver Ben Skowronek to active roster vs. Broncos

With Justin Fields set to start his second straight game for the Steelers, he’ll have a little additional depth at wide receiver with Ben Skowronek available.

The Steelers announced this morning that they have elevated Skowronek from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Skowronek will revert back to the practice squad after the game, but given that he was also elevated for Week One, it’s likely that the Steelers will soon put him on the 53-player roster on a permanent basis.

Skowronek was a seventh-round draft pick of the Rams in 2021 who spent the last three years in Los Angeles. He was traded to the Texans in May but didn’t make Houston’s roster and then signed to the Steelers’ practice squad.

Last week Skowronek did not play on offense but got 11 snaps on special teams.