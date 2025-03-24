Steelers fans should embrace Aaron Rodgers

With momentum building toward quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers, plenty of Steelers fans aren’t happy about the expected development.

To those fans we say this: Seriously?

The Steelers have had no consistently successful player at the most important position in the game since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Last week, former Steelers running back Najee Harris explained the struggles of an offense that lacked experience or a high level of performance at quarterback.

Rodgers would instantly upgrade the position, dramatically. He would position them to make the playoffs — and to win when they get there for the first time since the 2016 season.

It’s that simple. Rodgers makes the Steelers better. And Rodgers is the best option they have for 2025.

Yes, the Steelers need a long-term answer. It was a long 20 years between the retirement of Terry Bradshaw and the drafting of Roethlisberger. But a player drafted only one year after Roethlisberger has emerged as the no-brainer candidate to help the Steelers make a playoff run that lasts longer than one playoff game.

We know. Rodgers took a heel turn in 2021. He more than dabbles into conspiracy theories. He relitigates stale controversies. He can be exhausting. He can be insufferable.

But he’s still a very good quarterback. So don’t hate it, Steelers fans. Embrace it.

Come January, you’ll be glad you did.