Steelers’ first-round tackle Troy Fautanu suffers knee injury in preseason debut

Steelers rookie Troy Fautanu, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 draft, made his preseason debut on Friday night. At some point while playing, he suffered a knee injury.

Via Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Fautanu’s left knee was wrapped after the game against the Texans.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the team will have more information on the situation when the Steelers return to practice on Sunday.

For now, the severity of the injury isn’t known.

Fautanu appeared on the team’s first depth chart of the preseason as the No. 2 left tackle, behind Dan Moore Jr.