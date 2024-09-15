 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers grind out 13-6 win in Denver

  
Published September 15, 2024 07:32 PM

The Steelers had a rough second half offensively, but they did enough to leave Denver with a 2-0 record.

Justin Fields threw a touchdown in the first half as the Steelers built up a 10-point lead and Chris Boswell hit his eighth field goal of the season in the second half to extend the lead to 13 points. The Broncos would make it a one-score game just after the two minute warning, but the Steelers held on for a 13-6 win.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made a curious choice after the Wil Lutz field goal that cut the Steelers lead to seven points. He chose to kick deep despite having just one timeout and there were just 18 seconds left on the clock after the Broncos forced a punt. Marvin Mims burned 10 seconds returning the punt to the 19-yard-line and the Broncos saw Bo Nix’s desperate heave two plays later get picked off by Damontae Kazee.

The odds of recovering an onside kick are low, but they exist and the Broncos would have had to force a punt without recovering the ball in either scenario. Payton will likely be asked if he’d like to play that differently next time.

Payton will also be asked what he can do to cut down on penalties. The Broncos had nine on Sunday, including a long pass interference on Pat Surtain II that set up Boswell’s second field goal and not including two offsetting penalty situations, and they have committed 17 over the first two weeks of the season. The team’s not good enough on either side of the ball to overcome those added obstacles.

Nix was 20-of-35 for 246, but threw another pick in the end zone and has now been intercepted four times in two games. The 0-2 Broncos will head to Tampa for a matchup with the undefeated Buccaneers.

Fields hit tight end Darnell Washington for a touchdown and the Steelers were able to move the ball well on the ground in the first half, but they had just three first downs while punting six times in the second half. The coming days will bring word on Russell Wilson’s condition and the Steelers’ plans for the Chargers in a matchup of 2-0 teams next week.

Their defense will almost certainly show up for that one and either quarterback will have to find a way to spark an offense that has produced just 31 points in their two wins. One thing that would help is cutting down on their own penalties. They had eight of them and a couple wiped out sizable gains that would have made for a more cohesive offensive effort.