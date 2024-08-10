Steelers lineman James Daniels apparently becomes first player to wear Guardian Cap in a game

This year, NFL players are permitted for the first time to wear Guardian Caps during games. Through the first three games of the 2024 preseason, no Guardian Caps were spotted.

On Friday night, a member of the Steelers came out of the tunnel with the external padding on his helmet.

Here’s the video of Daniels entering the field, via SteelersDepot.com. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports posted an image of Daniels wearing the device in the game.

The league believes they help reduce injury, both to the person wearing the helmet and the person struck by it. Last year, the NFL’s position was that players could not wear them during games.

This year, it remains to be seen how many players choose to wear a Guardian Cap.

Although the padding is covered with a shell that simulates the exterior of the helmet, the final product can look lumpy and misshapen. Many will say it disrupts the aesthetic of the game, which is an inherently visual experience.

Plenty of fans surely will balk at the sight of Guardian Caps. The only solution is for helmet developers to come up with new headgear that provides the same protection while maintaining the traditional look of a helmet.