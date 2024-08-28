 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers name Russell Wilson their starting quarterback

  
Published August 28, 2024 01:52 PM

Russell Wilson went into the preseason with the pole position to be named the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh and he didn’t relinquish it.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson the team’s starter for their Week One game in Atlanta on Wednesday. Tomlin previously said that he would make the announcement at the end of the week, but decided to put an early end to the suspense.

Tomlin sent a pretty strong signal about whether Wilson or Justin Fields would get the nod by playing Wilson for one series in the preseason finale. That drive ended in a touchdown, which was something that Wilson couldn’t manage in his first preseason outing, and the Steelers will be hoping that there will be a lot of them coming in the regular season as well.

Wilson’s results in Denver the last two seasons create more than a little reason to doubt that will be the case, but Wilson will get his chance to turn things around in Pittsburgh.