Steelers place OG James Daniels on injured reserve

  
Published October 1, 2024 06:03 PM

The Steelers placed right guard James Daniels on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Daniels tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Daniels, 27, has started 36 games for Pittsburgh over the past three seasons. He exited Sunday’s loss to the Colts after only six offensive snaps.

Daniels spent his first four seasons with the Bears.

The Steelers also released safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Darius Rush. Elliott has played 33 snaps on special teams but none on defense this season, and Rush has seen action on 19 special teams snaps in two games but none on defense.

Pittsburgh added offensive guard Max Scharping to the roster after signing him off the Commanders’ practice squad.

The team also announced the additions of Eku Leota and La’Mical Perine to its practice squad. The Steelers cut fullback Jack Colletto and linebacker Marcus Haynes as the corresponding moves.